Scott Zion Baptist Church recently received a commemorative resolution from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors that congratulates the church for being recognized as a historic landmark.

The church, which according to the resolution is among the largest and oldest African American congregations in Amherst County, celebrated its 150-year milestone July 29.

“The Scott Zion community emerged after the Civil War and was comprised of African American and Native American people who desired to migrate away from the agrarian communities along the James River and sought better jobs in Lynchburg and since 1872 Scott Zion Baptist Church has functioned as the community’s place of worship and social center,” the resolution reads.

The church attracted congregants from San Domingo, a Black community situated two miles east of Scott Zion that had never had their own church, according to the resolution. The first known burial in the church’s cemetery occurred around 1890.

In 1942 the congregation built the current church building on Galts Mill Road and in the late 1960s the stucco exterior finish was covered in a brick veneer. The church received its National Register of Historic Places designation in March 2022 and was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register in December 2021.

The church received a standing ovation from the board and the audience during the supervisors’ Aug. 15 meeting.

“I’ve had the pleasure of going down to Scott Zion on several occasions,” Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said while presenting the resolution. “I always felt welcome and I appreciate that you do for our community.”

Scott Zion Baptist Church Pastor Russell Gary Lee said the county’s recognition is a “supreme honor.” He said the church works hard to make sure the county is a safe and productive place to live for all people.

“I just believe the best about our county,” Lee said. “We thank God for the opportunity to worship and be a part of this community since 1872. Please keep praying for us and we’re going to do all we can do to continue to support this community and we want to see the best for Amherst and the citizens.”