Local artist Nancy McDearmon will resurrect Dearborn during her power point presentation at the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Dearborn’s center, located at the lower end of Depot Street in Amherst, was an area encompassing the Amherst Mill and the railroad passenger station. Dearborn had a postal mark. McDearmon volunteers at the museum as registrar.

Photographer and local history enthusiast, Lee Wood, has been engaged in producing a documentary on the Pedlar Mills area. The museum is pleased to announce its premiere in the Hamble Center, following McDearmon’s talk.

The program is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 154 South Main St. in Amherst. Light refreshments will be served.

The program is sponsored by the Amherst County Museum & Historical Society, the Town of Amherst, Amherst Government, and The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.

For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, Director, Amherst County Museum and Historical Society at (434) 946-9068 or by the website email: staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.