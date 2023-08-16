Makayla Davis, an Amherst County High School graduate with a 4.00 grade point average has received the Amherst County branch of the NAACP’s 2023 Scholarship totaling $2,500.

Davis will be attending George Mason University in the fall, majoring in social work.

“She believes in helping all individuals who struggle with any form of addiction,” an announcement from the Amherst NAACP branch states. “Makayla ’s activities were Amherst Theater, Amherechos, National Honor Society, Golden A recipient, CTE (career internship at Sweet Briar College), Fellowship of Christian Athletes treasurer, Dance Team and Sweet Briar Library employee, IRON Lives, and Lancer Ambassador.

The Amherst County Chapter of the NAACP are very proud of Makayla as she starts her journey at George Mason University in her chosen profession. May her diligence, hard work, sincerity and perseverance will make you taste the fruits of success.”