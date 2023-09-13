Amherst County’s Route 29 Business Beautification Committee celebrated the Virginia Association of Counties Achievement (VACO) award on Sept. 5 in recognition of its work to improve the U.S. 29 corridor.

The committee, which meets monthly, was created in 2016 as an advisory committee to the Amherst County Planning Commission. It was formed to beautify the county’s roadways and instill pride and appreciation among county residents, and improve the county’s overall attractiveness, according to a county staff report.

In the past seven years, partnerships have been formed with numerous organizations to advocate for the revitalization and upkeep of U.S. 29 Business, the county’s main corridor, the report states.

“These partnerships have led to supplementary landscaping, blight removal, coordination efforts between local, state and private entities and incentive programs for businesses,” the report says. “Through these initiatives, the committee continues to facilitate an attractive and highly functioning corridor.”

With $15,000 in annual funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, the committee has initiated tree plantings and banners along the corridor, removed abandoned signs and established a mini-grant program, among other measures.

The grant program allows applicants to seek qualifying improvements that include sign replacement and restoration, landscaping, removal of blight, façade upgrades, tree plantings and fresh paint on buildings.

“We’ve got $74,000 in renovations that have been completed and there’s more in the pipeline right now,” Calvin Kennon, a committee member, said of the mini-grant program.

Kennon said daffodil plantings on the Virginia 210 stretch in Madison Heights also took a lot of county staff work and has made the area look better.

The committee in the past several months also has presented a newly offered A+ improvement award to a few local businesses for their upgrades with more honors planned.

Joe Lerch, of VACO, said the award is a first for the county and Amherst was among 135 applicants and just more than 30 winners selected from 20 counties.

Amherst County Administrator Jeremy Bryant praised the committee for its work.

“It’s an electric group of people that really deeply care about Amherst,” Bryant said. “I want to thank all of you for what you have done. You guys are a great group of people. You get a lot done.”

Tom Martin, the board of supervisors’ chair, also recognized the committee for making U.S. 29 look better.

“It’s definitely seen and it is appreciated,” Martin said.