Amherst County Public Schools announced Sept. 7 the division is accredited based on data the Virginia Department of Education released earlier in the day.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, educators, and staff,” the release said. “The accreditation of Amherst County Public Schools reflects our commitment to maintaining high academic standards and providing a quality education to our students. This achievement is the result of the collective effort of our entire school community, including our outstanding educators, supportive families, and resilient students.”

While the achievement is a significant milestone, the release said the division acknowledges there still is work to be done to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its roughly 4,000 students and to ensure their continued success.

“The disruptions caused by the pandemic have affected students' learning experiences and well-being,” the release said. “Amherst County Public Schools remains dedicated to providing comprehensive support to our students, including academic remediation, mental health resources, and innovative learning opportunities. We are committed to helping our students overcome the educational setbacks caused by the pandemic and ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive academically.”

One critical factor in student academic success is regular attendance.

“We want to emphasize that attending school regularly is essential for students to fully benefit from the educational opportunities we provide,” the release said. “Consistent attendance ensures that students stay engaged in their learning, build strong foundations in various subjects, and develop essential life skills. “Parents and guardians play a vital role in ensuring their children's attendance at school. We encourage families to prioritize school attendance and communicate with our schools if they encounter any challenges that may affect their child's ability to attend regularly.”

ACPS said in the release the division remains committed to fostering a “safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment” for all students.