The Amherst Fire Department, Monelison Fire Department, Pedlar Fire Department, and Amherst County Public Safety will break ground on a new Fire and Rescue Training Facility at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

The ceremony is open to the public. The new site is located on Industrial Park Drive in Amherst. Parking will be at Hermle North America Clock Factory, located at 340 Industrial Park Drive. A shuttle service to the building site will be provided for those with limited mobility.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in March granted Amherst County Public Safety permission to use county land on Industrial Park Drive to develop a Fire/Rescue Training facility. The prefabricated unit will allow the teams to practice fighting fires in various scenarios, including repelling, and roof ventilation.

Additionally, the board of supervisors authorized Amherst County Public Safety to spend up to $325,000 from the Emergency Services Council Capital Budget to develop the facility. All improvements not covered by board-approved money for the project will be provided through donations, county staff and volunteers.