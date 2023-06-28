An Amherst County Sheriff’s deputy, R. Dale Meeks Jr., is running to become the county’s next sheriff in the Nov. 7 election.

Meeks, a county native from Madison Heights who has worked for the sheriff’s department for more than three years, said he was hired by Sheriff E.W. Viar. After 27 years working in the manufacturing industry, he said law enforcement was a career he always wanted to do and previously applied in the 1990s.

“I had the opportunity to try it again,” Meeks said in a phone interview. “To my surprise they called me back.”

Meeks went through the local police academy at age 48 and now has sights set on succeeding Viar, who is retiring at the end of the year after serving two terms, in a four-way race that includes former Sheriff Jimmy Ayers, former Amherst Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Robison and current Maj. Eric Elliott.

“I have always had a passion for Amherst County,” Meeks said. “That’s the most rewarding part of the job, is helping people.”

He said he feels a fresh perspective for the county’s top law enforcement post would benefit Amherst. His goals include striving for as much transparency in the department as possible and retaining employees, a topic he added is among his biggest concerns.

“That needs to change,” Meeks said of high staff turnover. “It needs to stop.”

If elected Meeks said he would fight to ensure the officers are paid well and do his best to keep them happy. He said he would work to maintain the county’s school resource officer program and place an SRO goal in each of the county’s public schools.

Responding to matters involving those dealing with mental health issues is another area he is heavily focused on, he said.

His goal is for every officer in the department to be certified in crisis intervention training.

“It’s something I feel every officer needs,” Meeks said. “I’m certified in it.”

Community interaction and staying engaged with the public is another priority, he said.

“I’m energetic,” Meeks said. “I have a good work ethic and I will be out there on the streets.”

He also spoke of the need to hire a few more officers to focus on narcotics and getting a better grip on combating the drug epidemic and ensuring deputies are well trained to deescalate situations while interacting with the public.

A 1990 graduate of Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Meeks has been married for 30 years and has three grown children and a grandchild.

He said the county has good candidates running for sheriff and he is ready to step into that role.

“If the people want a new perspective on how the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is run, I’ll be your man,” Meeks said.