For the first time in his eight years as Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lyle Carver has an opponent in an election as he faces attorney Richard Gillman on Nov. 7.

Carver, who has been the county’s chief prosecutor since mid-2015 and won two previous elections in unopposed races, received the Amherst County Republican Party’s endorsement at a May 22 mass meeting. He received 39 votes over Gillman’s 33 votes.

A Florida native and Liberty University School of Law graduate, Carver was 35 when he was sworn in as acting commonwealth's attorney in 2015, succeeding Stephanie Maddox, who became a general district court judge in Lynchburg. He worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Amherst office under Maddox since 2008 and interned there the year before.

“I moved to Amherst County over a decade ago, not to run for commonwealth’s attorney but because I chose to make my life here and raise my family,” Carver said during the May 22 GOP meeting.

A father of four, Carver is married to Melissa, a graduate of Amherst County High School and Sweet Briar College, and daughter of Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar. Carver oversees an office of 10 employees, including four other attorneys, two victim advocates and three administrative staff.

Gillman said he was raised in an Indiana county almost identical to Amherst and he moved to Central Virginia in 1989. A Navy veteran, he started a health care company that works with people with intellectual disabilities, grew it to more than 500 employees and sold it, he said.

He went to law school after the sale and is a partner for Day Law Group in Lynchburg where he said he works mainly in civil litigation.

“I hold God, my family and the law at the highest level,” Gillman said at the May 22 meeting. “I have been asked by the community and clients to run. I think it’s very important that the commonwealth's attorney be transparent and honest.”

Gillman said he moved to Amherst County in recent weeks to run for the position.

“No matter what the election is in November we have made the commitment to be residents of Amherst from here on out,” Gillman said.

He said the opposition may point to his having no previous experience as a prosecutor.

“The red herring here is as an attorney I am trained to practice the law,” Gillman said. “The best part of that is I’m an outsider. I’m bringing a fresh pair of eyes into the system to look at it, to try and clean things up.”

Carver said as a youth pastor at a Baptist church in Florida, he felt God calling him to law school and looked for the most conservative one he could find, which led him to Liberty University. He was part of the second class to graduate from LU’s School of Law.

Both candidates touted their conservative backgrounds and stances while addressing the Amherst GOP.

Carver said in addition to his office working all felonies and misdemeanors, it assists the county government with building code violations, littering offenses and health department-related issues that go to court. He said the office was instrumental in shutting down a former motel operation in Madison Heights that was prone to blight.

“… Truth matters and experience matters,” Carver said during his speech.

He said he has taken “heat” over the past couple of months, addressing a Jan. 30 Facebook post from former Amherst County Sheriff Jimmy Ayers, who during the same meeting received the GOP endorsement for sheriff in this year’s race, that strongly criticized the handing of a homicide case.

That matter involving Justin Jay Sales, who initially was charged with murder and aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the June 2019 shooting death of Doris Puleio, 92, and her daughter, led to dismissed charges in December 2021 because of evidentiary-related issues. Carver has said charges against Sales can come back and the investigation remains active.

“I try cases in the courts of Amherst County. I do not try cases on social media,” Carver told Amherst County Republicans, receiving applause from some. “It’s not that I don’t want to try those cases on social media and don’t want to be able to explain the truth — truth matters — but so do the rules and the rules limit me.”

The rules of professional conduct for prosecutors keep him from talking on ongoing cases outside of court.

“But you do have a right to demand truth,” Carver told the crowd.

Ayers urged voters during the meeting to endorse Gillman, who also backed the former sheriff during his speech.

“The one thing I have heard, in talking with residents and attorneys in the area, we are beginning to see over last year an increase in violent crime and drugs infiltrating into our community,” Gillman said. “We see meth and fentanyl, even though they are national problems — they are creeping into this area.”

Gillman said he believes the prosecutor’s office has gone hard enough after “serious crimes and drug crimes.” He said if elected he will end a “culture of catch-and-release” that tells criminals they can get away with crime.

“Plea bargaining, we are seeing more of it than we should,” Gillman said, adding in his speech: “What my pledge is to you is I’m going to be strong on crime.”