AMHERST — A major renovation plan for Amherst County High School is set to undergo a revised design that scales back cost estimates, following discussion Tuesday among the county’s board of supervisors.

The Amherst County School Board on July 25 passed a resolution seeking $14 million from the board of supervisors to bridge a funding shortfall for the project that includes a new auditorium, reconfigured parking, a planned commons area and cafeteria revamp, a new fieldhouse for softball and baseball, and more career and technical education offerings. The lowest bid for the work came in at $33.8 million and the overall remaining balance between the county and Amherst County Public Schools division is $17.9 million, according to figures presented to supervisors.

ACPS Superintendent William Wells said $2.8 million already has been cut for the project and the new cost is $32 million, including $1 million for the planned fieldhouse, leaving a shortfall that just exceeds $14 million. The cost estimate initially before the COVID-19 pandemic hit was between $18 million and $20 million, Wells told supervisors.

“Inflation is killing us across the board,” Wells said in explaining various cost estimates.

After presenting other scenarios that included $12 million in local funding or $10.5 million, which would bring more cuts to the project, supervisors agreed to seek financing options for potentially pursuing $3 million in additional money. Under that possible scenario, the cafeteria revamp and new commons area — which Wells said costs about $9 million — for now appears to be on the chopping block.

Wells said the division missed out on a state grant for school construction from the state because its local composite index, a formula the state uses to determine school funding, and the county had not accrued enough debt service.

“… The state felt you had plenty of money and didn’t need the grant. I don’t agree,” Wells said. “To me I think we are being penalized because you are being fiscally responsible and other jurisdictions who aren’t are getting rewarded for not being fiscally responsible.”

The new auditorium, which would more than double the seating capacity in the current one, would well serve the Amherst County community with much needed space that is long overdue, Wells said.

“It’s not just for the high school, it’s for the community,” Wells said. “We want this to be a community project.”

Wells said the softball and baseball teams also lack space for restrooms and concessions, adding attendees at those events use Port-a-Johns and that has been a source of complaints.

“To me it’s an embarrassment, not only to the school division but to the county, and I feel we need to do something about that …” Wells said.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker asked Wells if the county granting the $14 million would negatively affect applying for the state grant in the future.

“I don’t anticipate it being a negative … but I can’t speak for the Department of Education,” Wells said. “I was shocked we didn’t get the grant in the first place.”

“I think all of us were,” Tucker added.

After discussing cost concerns with supervisors, Wells said the project moving forward without the dining area upgrade and new commons is “doable” but he does not prefer discarding the blueprint for those plans should more money become available in the future.

“It’s still serviceable but it’s not ideal for what we want to do from a safety and supervision standpoint, as well as an events standpoint, because we wanted to use that commons area for events and so forth,” Wells said.

Supervisor David Pugh said he feels the board of supervisors did its job in already financing $13 million toward the project through borrowing.

“Of course, you didn’t know how inflation would impact all these items,” Pugh said. “We can’t say we haven’t done our job as a board — I think we have.”

He said in an upcoming year a sales tax referendum possibly could be pursued during an election to determine if the public favors more money to go toward the school project. Wells said while he is in favor of that measure, he was told by Sen. Mark Peak, R-Lynchburg, the local delegation wouldn’t back such a measure in the Virginia General Assembly.

Pugh said county staff is asking the board to consider an increase in the county meals tax, from 4% to 6%, to go toward funding the renovation and he can’t support it because of inflation and its financial effects on county residents, particularly the costs of groceries. He said the work could be done in phases and a cafeteria upgrade could be done at a later time when money is available.

“If we have any additional ability for some debt service without raising taxes substantially, I’d be willing to look at that,” Pugh said.

Tucker voiced frustrations with the state’s local composite index formula, which she feels is not a fair funding system.

“I have thought about this so much and every time I think about it makes me mad because I see localities in northern Virginia, they’ve got a larger tax base — they’ve got Taj Mahals for schools,” Tucker said. “The kids have access to so many resources that we don’t even think about down here, much less have the ability to enact. We are widening that gap between the haves and the have-nots, and our kids are suffering, and it just makes me mad.”

Wells said as a fiscal conservative he felt torn coming to the board with the additional funding request.

“But I’m also trying to look out for what’s best for our school system as well as the county. I’m torn as well,” Wells said. “I hate the fact I have come here and request[ed] this when there’s a state grant out there I felt we should have qualified for. You know what my ask is ... I’ll take whatever additional funding you see fit to throw our way so we can get as much of this project done as possible.”

Peake, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said the state grant process has significant money to be awarded and advised the county and division to look critically at conditions in applying for that money. He pointed out due to redistricting, the county will have new representation in the Senate following the Nov. 7 election that could possibly open support for the sales tax referendum in an upcoming election after this year.

“Sometimes it gets through, sometimes it doesn’t. We don’t have a uniform standard for that,” Peake said of the sales tax referendum, adding: “The school funding, we feel like in our neck of the woods we don’t get enough. When we change that formula, we have to be very, very careful that it does not harm us with so much power having gone to northern Virginia … they want to keep more because they generate a lot of tax dollars up there. I know we have concerns about the formula, but they have concerns about it too.”

Tom Martin, the board of supervisors’ chair, said lack of a fieldhouse for the baseball and softball programs is “atrocious.” He said he could support delaying the cafeteria portion of the work.

“I just think there a lot of moving parts,” Martin said.

He said he has asked county staff, Wells and R.T. Taylor, of Davenport, the county’s financing consultant, to bring back figures for $3 million in debt service at the board’s Aug. 15 meeting.

“It ought to be easier to look at $3 million than it was $14 million,” Martin said.

Pugh said the county spent $1.9 million for capital improvements in the current fiscal year budget and addressed numerous financial pressures in not backing the $14 million request, which didn’t advance to a motion during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I’d be more willing to agree to the $3 million,” Pugh said. “That would be substantially less amount of money to do that. We’ve run into circumstances here we could not predict ...”

Martin told school officials scaling back some of the project is a hard decision.

“Our school friends, I hope you know this is difficult for us,” Martin said. “We’d love to be able to give you everything … we need to do our due diligence.”