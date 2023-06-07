The Paddy D Quartet, featuring Paddy Dougherty, singer-songwriter, guitarist and pianist, will return to Amherst Java and Jazz at Second Stage Amherst on June 16.

The concert will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at 194 Second St. in Amherst. Backing up Dougherty will be Glenn Buck on saxophone, Eric Hollandsworth on bass and Larry Scott on drums.

Dougherty has been a popular musical artist in Lynchburg for many years. She graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, now Randolph College, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. A lifelong musician, she first taught music at James River Day School from 1996 to 2003.

She took leave to tour professionally as a backup singer for a national act and later joined the award-winning songwriting organization, Kid Pan Alley, writing over 300 songs with more than 7,500 children nationwide. She was an adjunct instructor of guitar and songwriting at Sweet Briar College for several years and continues to teach private piano, voice, and guitar lessons in her home in Forest.

Dougherty returned to teach at James River in 2012. She believes strongly in empowering children to find their individual voice and learn to express their creative imaginations, according to a news release from Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. Last season she returned to the stage at Amherst Java and Jazz in June with the Paddy D Quartet, and filled the house with an enthusiastic family audience.