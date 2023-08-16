The Amherst Leadership Academy is an initiative the Amherst County Public Schools division recently launched to advance current staff to leadership positions.

“We want to hire from within,” Superintendent William Wells said. “We’re going to try to grow our own and help prepare our staff for the next step in their professional career.”

The academy has a limit of 15 spots and more than 20 applied, according to Josh Neighbors, chief student services officer. He said he and Wanda Smith, supervisor of Math, Science, Gifted and Elective Programs, have conversed at length about the exciting new program that gives educators opportunities for advancement and leadership experience.

The program includes wide-ranging sessions with a consistent focus on leadership principles and skill development, a kickoff meeting, three meetings over the course of the school year and a summer internship at the schools’ administration office, according to a presentation to the Amherst County School Board on Aug. 10. After completion of the academy, aspiring leaders will have access to mentoring through appointed division coaches.

“We’re going to be acting as mentors and coaches as they are going through this program,” Neighbors said.

Smith said her hope is for the division to be proactive in retaining educators and letting them know the administration sees their value and potential.

“We want this to feel special and set aside,” Neighbors said of gatherings the academy will bring. “We’re really trying to make this a comprehensive experience for them and get them to a spot where they understand what they need to about themselves and really take the reins of those future leadership opportunities.”

The academy will also hold consistent leadership studies, Neighbors said.

“We’re looking forward to getting this program and helping grow our leadership,” he said.