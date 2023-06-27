AMHERST — A grand jury recently indicted an Amherst man on 17 felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses in connection with an investigation into his previous employment with the Amherst Cemetery Association.

Keith Edward Norvell, 58, prior to the grand jury's indictments on June 13 was on bond while awaiting trial on three other counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. The Amherst Police Department has said Norvell was arrested in June 2022 after multiple claims from the Amherst Cemetery Association came before the department in reference to "possible fraudulent sales of headstones and burial plots."

Norvell allegedly received payment directly to him from individuals seeking to use the services of the Amherst Cemetery on Grandview Drive in Amherst, according to the town police department's news release.

Amherst Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver earlier this year during a hearing in Amherst Circuit Court moved to drop three embezzlement charges against Norvell while three other felony charges of obtaining money by false pretenses are going forward.

Chuck Felmlee, Norvell's attorney, said at a bond hearing Tuesday before Amherst Circuit Judge Michael Garrett, allegations that led to his client's June 3, 2022, arrest were he kept money without doing work. He was released on a $7,500 secured bond while awaiting trial.

Norvell, a Rustburg High School graduate, has lived in Amherst County for 27 years, has no previous criminal history and has shown for court appearances in the past year as ordered, Felmlee said.

Felmlee requested a release on bond for Norvell on the most recent 17 indictments and said he was surprised a magistrate recently held his client without bond.

"He's not a danger to the community," Felmlee said.

Carver told Garrett on Tuesday the charges against Norvell are based on a large scheme and more counts could come forward.

"More victims have come forward over time," Carver said, adding: "There were a lot of victims in this case."

Garrett ruled to grant a $1,000 release on bond for Norvell while awaiting trial. The judge said during Tuesday's hearing Norvell is not a flight risk and he considers him not a physical threat to the community.

A trial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 11 in Amherst Circuit Court.