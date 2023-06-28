An Amherst County man was sentenced Tuesday to three years behind bars on seven counts of possessing child pornography.

Philip Neil Harris, 36, in October pleaded guilty in Amherst Circuit Court for charges that range from Aug. 25, 2020 to April 26, 2021, according to indictments.

On July 30, 2021, investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, acting on information received from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, served a search warrant on Plantation Court in Amherst County, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Amherst Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said at Harris's October plea hearing ICAC in Bedford County reached out to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office with tips about the downloading of photos depicting child pornography. The investigation into the online activities led to Harris’ July 2021 arrest.

After examining photos submitted as evidence, Judge Michael Garrett found Harris guilty of the seven charges. Harris received 40 years on the charges with all but three years suspended, according to online court records.

