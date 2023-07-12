The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is presenting Amherst Night Out from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 on South Main Street in the town of Amherst.

The event allows residents to interact with local and state law enforcement officers. Emergency vehicles, boats, drones and more will be on display and food vendors, live music and fireworks are part of the evening’s festivities.

For more information, email swmartin@amherstsheriff.org.

The Sheriff’s Office also is taking part in the first annual Amherst County First Responders Softball Tournament at 2 p.m. Aug. 20. The tournament to benefit Amherst County Public Schools takes place at the Madison Heights Dixie Youth Complex, 319 Trojan Lane in Madison Heights.

The entry fee is $5 or a donation of school supplies. Also participating in the charity game is Amherst County’s department of public safety, the Amherst Fire Department, the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department and the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.