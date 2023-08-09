The annual Amherst Night Out event, held on Aug. 5, marked an evening of unity, education and community engagement.

This year’s event showcased the commitment of law enforcement and first responders to building strong connections with the community they serve.

Amherst Police Chief Bobby Shiflett said the event is important because it helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

He said there is a focus on involving children and teenagers, aiming to dispel misconceptions and promote a positive image of law enforcement.

“We’re teaming with local law enforcement in our area to join us and have children meet all the officers and look at our vehicles and have a good time and get to know us,” he said. “Sometimes children don’t really get to see those sides of law enforcement and to know that we’re here to support them and help them.”

The event, typically held at Amherst County High School, was held on South Main Street this year for the first time and had a live band, local food vendors and fireworks at the end of the night.

The collaboration between the Amherst Police Department and other law enforcement agencies underscored the dedication to community service and public safety.

“It’s an excellent event and a great time for families to bring their kids out and to see who we’re working to help protect,” Shiflett said. “I’m proud of my officers. I’m proud of my department.”

Master Deputy S.W. Martin with the Amherst County’s Sheriff’s Office has been actively involved in Amherst Night Out for years, both on a local scale and as part of the nationwide National Night Out initiative.

“It helps especially children and juveniles to be more willing to come up to officers when they know them in a more sheltered environment where we can show them that we enjoy doing fun things with them,” Martin said. “And that’s the way we would like to see them and not at a more dangerous situation or in an unfortunate situation.”

The essence of the event lies in its ability to blur the lines between law enforcement and the community.

“We are a part of the community, not apart from the community,” Martin said.

This sentiment resonates deeply as the event brought together a diverse range of participants, from local law enforcement agencies such as the sheriff’s office and town police to state agencies, volunteer fire departments, and more.

“It’s what every department needs to do, not just Amherst County, not just Central Virginia, but nationwide. We need to build a stronger relationship with our community. At the end of the day, we’re all one,” he said.

Lindsay Terwilliger, an Amherst County resident, brought her three kids, ranging from ages 6 to 11 to the event and was excited since her family had never attended before.

“We found out about it on Facebook,” she said. “Last year, we were on vacation and we weren’t able to make it. The timing was perfect this year and we’re able to enjoy one last family bonding before the kiddos head back to school.”

She said the event allows the community to get to know more faces in the county.

“I think being able to connect with community members is a big thing in this county, which is small,” she said. “It’s always nice to know the people who are taking care of you.”