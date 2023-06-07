Amherst County School Board Chair Chris Terry has filed to run for a second term in the Nov. 7 election.

Terry, the current District 3 member who first was elected in 2019, said he is running again because he wants to serve the residents of the Elon community while also advocating for teachers.

“I feel my previous term on the school board has helped me connect with the community,” Terry said. “I look forward to growing those relationships with the parents of District 3 and teachers in our school system.”

No one could have predicted the challenges of COVID-19 and the many effects on education the Amherst County Public Schools division of nearly 4,000 students and more than 700 employees, Terry said.

“The pandemic drove all school-related decisions and really set all school children behind,” Terry said. “We saw weaknesses in connectivity. We learned to adapt to a constantly changing education environment. It was a time I had to put my feelings for how to address sending kids back to school aside and do what the constituents of Amherst County wanted.”

Terry, a 1986 graduate of Amherst County High School, works for BWX Technologies and has three grown children who have been through the school system.

The next four years will be filled with opportunities to help children improve and get back on track to succeed, he said. The hiring of ACPS Superintendent William Wells in June 2022 was one of the best decisions made for the division in quite some time, according to Terry.

Wells’ leadership has helped align all of the county schools with the vision of “every child every day,” Terry said, adding the #ShowUpAmherst initiative Wells and staff has pushed this school year has been highly positive.

“He has made great strides in making our schools the focal point of the community,” Terry said. “The Show Up Amherst program has brought the schools and community together in a way we haven’t seen since in quite a while.”

Terry said he looks forward to the opportunity to support Wells’ vision for the school division and continue moving it forward.

“I do not want to be elected to the board with an agenda,” Terry said. “I would much rather take on the issues as they present themselves. Too many times agendas get in the way of addressing the real issues.”

Dawn Pool, a parent of two children in the school system, also is running for the District 3 seat. The deadline to file for candidacy is June 20.