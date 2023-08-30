The Amherst County School Board at its August meeting nominated longtime member Priscilla Liggon for the Virginia School Boards Association Advocate for Education Award.

Liggon is the longest-serving member of the current school board in her 24th year of service. She has represented the District 4 seat on the board since 1999 and is running unopposed for another four-year term in the Nov. 7 election.

Liggon will be presented with the award at the VSBA Annual Convention in November. Nominees for the award from school divisions across the state “must demonstrate significant and outstanding leadership, commitment, and contributions to public education that have had an impact on their region” and the commonwealth, according to a description of the award provided by Amherst County Public Schools.

“I just feel like with her legacy here in our county, all that she has given to our schools and our students, in our meetings, in programs, and just one-on-one with our students… Mrs. Liggon has a heart for our students like not many people I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Abby Thompson, the board’s vice chair, said.

Liggon received a standing ovation during the board’s August meeting. Board member Dawn Justice spoke of observing how much Amherst educators respect Liggon during a recent convocation before the start of the new school year Aug. 16.

“The teachers’ response to you speaks very highly of your impact on our district,” Justice said to Liggon.