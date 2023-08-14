AMHERST — “If not now, when?”

That’s the question Amherst County School Board member Priscilla Liggon is asking in regard to plans for a major renovation to Amherst County High School, which if funded at the full capacity school officials are hoping for, is projected to cost $32 million.

The hurdle is the school division and county only have just shy of $18 million for the work. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells recently asked the county’s board of supervisors for $14 million in added funding to get construction started.

At an Aug. 1 meeting, supervisors expressed heavy hesitation to commit to that level of funding and asked for options on borrowing $3 million in added money, or a lesser amount than the $14 million, which would leave some aspects of the renovation plan on the chopping block. Wells said $7 million or $10 million are other potential options.

The school board during its meeting Thursday expressed hope more funding will come through to allow the whole project and implored county residents to let supervisors know the community has much “buy-in” for the project and funding it in full so all the work can be done as hoped.

“This is the time,” Liggon said. “These things we are asking to update or build new is needed. It’s not a want-list — it’s a needs-list, really.”

Wells said he is working with County Administrator Jeremy Bryant and Davenport, the county’s financial consultant, to come up with scenarios and options that can lead to a finalized figure to move the project forward with Jamerson-Lewis Construction, a Lynchburg company that was the lowest of three firms that bid on the project.

Wells said those figures and options will be presented at the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 15 meeting.

“I’m up for almost anything as far as getting the funding,” Wells said. “We have to have a dollar amount before we can sign the contract.”

The $14 million request will allow all envisioned aspects of the project to go forward, which includes a new auditorium, a new cafeteria, extensive renovation for career and technical education (CTE), extensive changes to parking at the back of the school and a new fieldhouse for the softball and baseball programs. Another pressing factor is nearly $5 million in federal money that was part of the American Rescue Plan Act legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic must be spent by September 2024.

Wells said the division also will apply for a state construction grant in September in hopes of getting more money to go toward the project. The division was denied in its first request largely because the county’s debt service was too low.

“We are still fighting the same battle but we have some ideas on what will make us a little better this time — more competitive, I’ll put it that way,” Wells said of the state grant application. “Instead of rewarding people for taking care of not having a lot of debt it’s a consequence for not having a lot of debt, but we can’t be victims. We have to move forward and do the best with what we have so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Of the roughly $18 million currently available, Wells said the division could construct the new auditorium, restrooms and classrooms in that structure, site work for parking, and a new door and entranceway at the rear of the school. Other aspects of the project could not move forward without additional money.

“I don’t see a way at $18 million we can get the CTE wing done,” Wells said.

School board member Lori Saunders said she understands the $32 million price tag seems “daunting” but construction costs are not going to come down.

“If we don’t build this now we are going to regret it,” Saunders said.

The auditorium is badly needed and the cafeteria in its current state is “depressing” and outdated, Saunders said. She said teachers, students and staff spend eight hours a day or more in that building and she feels the investment is worth it.

“These are our kids. This is our future workforce,” Saunders said. “I want my kids to stay in Amherst.”

She said in upcoming years 2,000 more homes are expected as a few developments move forward in Madison Heights. That brings more business and retail opportunities for the county, she said, adding prospective businesses look hard at schools when deciding to locate in counties and cities.

“We need that workforce and we need to be ready, our schools need to be ready,” Saunders said. “Our CTE needs to be ready.”

She said the schools have a lot to offer but improvements are needed and asked that county residents make their voices heard at the board of supervisors meeting. If enough community interest is shown, Saunders said she believes the supervisors would be more receptive to additional funding for the project.

School board member Eric Orasi also urged the public to get involved in contacting the supervisors.

“I haven’t heard anybody tell me they don’t want the addition,” Orasi said. “Support is one thing, dollars are another. This is where it matters.”

Orasi also spoke of residential development picking up momentum.

“We’re growing,” Orasi said. “We’ve got to get ready for it.”

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said her heart is with expanding CTE opportunities and she hopes that aspect of the project can stay intact. The entire Amherst community will benefit from the new auditorium, and the county and school system have an opportunity to pursue much-needed improvement in school buildings that showcase pride the for the students.

“It’s just a place for us to be a team, a community and to be unified,” Thompson said. “It’s time for us to respond to our developing community.”