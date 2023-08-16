Amherst County Public Schools has received just more than $324,000 in grant money that will go toward a community school initiative at the high school.

The money must be spent by the end of the fiscal year June 30. According to a report presented to the Amherst County School Board on Aug. 10, a community school is both a place and a set of partnerships between a school and other community resources.

“This isn’t a program. This is really a strategy because a program has a beginning and an end and the strategy has longevity,” Stephanie Moehlenkamp, the division’s supervisor of school counseling, said. “We’re truly trying to meet the needs of our students and families as they come up. We’re really trying to build on what is going well already and address any barriers or needs that we see and … provide for our students what they need to be successful in all areas.”

The high school’s guiding statement with the grant is to plan, implement and monitor a systematic approach to increasing student, family and community engagement that incorporates a multi-faceted approach for motivating at-risk students in the areas of attendance, academic performance, and emotional and mental wellness.

The community school strategy transforms a school into a place where educators, local community members, families and students work together to strengthen conditions for student learning and healthy development, according to the staff presentation.

The pillars of the initiative are integrated student supports, expanded learning time and opportunities, family and community engagement, and collaborative leadership and practices, Moehlenkamp said.

“At the center at all of us, it’s about our students and making sure they are not just doing OK but thriving,” Moehlenhamp said.

The goal is for participating students to miss fewer days of school, have less disciplinary incidents, improve math scores and make them more likely to graduate on time.

Joey Crawford, the high school’s principal, said the grant will help students volunteer more in the community in following up to its annual Day of Giving outreach around spring break.

“Some of these things we are already doing but this will really help us expand,” Crawford said.

The added money will also help the school bring in more community speakers, provide more field trip opportunities, further bolster the career fair, provide more internship offerings and allow incentives and positive experiences for students and families, he said.

The grant also will help the school areas of attendance, behavior and academics, Crawford said.

“We can always improve, we always have areas of growth,” Crawford said. “I truly think that through this grant and partnering with community organizations but also partnering with families, we can get more buy-in from our community, from our families to help our students achieve those three things.”