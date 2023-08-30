Amherst County Public Schools thanked local firefighters and law enforcement for a generous donation of $1,500 and school supplies as part of the First Responders Softball Tournament on Aug. 20.
“The division would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation for the generosity of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst Fire Department, Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, and Amherst County Public Safety for their contribution,” a news release from the APCS said. “Their generosity shows the unwavering support and dedication they have for the education and well-being of the students in our community. The donation, along with the school supplies, will directly benefit students in need by ensuring they have the tools and resources to succeed in the classroom.
The collaboration between the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst Fire Department, Monelison Volunteer Fire Department and Amherst County Public Safety exemplifies the power of partnerships in creating positive change within our community. By working together, we can ensure that our youth receive the support they need to thrive academically and contribute positively to society.”