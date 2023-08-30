“The division would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation for the generosity of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst Fire Department, Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, and Amherst County Public Safety for their contribution,” a news release from the APCS said. “Their generosity shows the unwavering support and dedication they have for the education and well-being of the students in our community. The donation, along with the school supplies, will directly benefit students in need by ensuring they have the tools and resources to succeed in the classroom.