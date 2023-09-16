AMHERST — The four candidates vying to become Amherst County’s next sheriff spent an hour of face time with voters during a Sept. 12 public forum giving their positions on various topics and issues facing law enforcement.

The event, hosted by the Amherst County branch of the NAACP, drew a few hundred people to Monelison Middle School’s gym who gathered to hear from the four candidates, two retired from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and two currently serving in it, who will take the reins of the office when Sheriff E.W. Viar retires at the end of the year following two terms.

Former Amherst County Sheriff Jimmy Ayers, Amherst County Sheriff’s Maj. Eric Elliott, county deputy R. Dale Meeks Jr. and former Amherst Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Robinson are on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Each were asked to give their statements on why they are running and weigh in on issues such as community policing, unsolved murders in the county and what they view are the biggest challenges facing the sheriff’s office moving forward.

Ayers, who served as sheriff from 1996 to 2015, said he has spent nearly 40 years in various public safety roles and his entire adult life has been about serving the people of the community. He decided earlier this year to come out of retirement to steer the office in a new direction he said is much needed and he has expressed concerns with how the department has been run.

He said his love for the county he has called home for 60 years is the main reason he’s running again.

“Over the last several years since my retirement, there are things I have seen in our community that I didn’t think was right,” Ayers said. “Folks in the community have come to me asking if I could run for this office. As I’ve always been told, when you sit back — say nothing, do nothing — how do you expect anything to be any different?”

Elliott, who has served more than four decades in law enforcement and is second-in-command for the department of about 60 employees, has Viar’s endorsement for the position.

“The reason I feel like I should be elected sheriff is due to my years of law enforcement experience, my knowledge and my love for this county and I feel like I can bring some refreshed and renewed knowledge to the department and the citizens of the county,” Elliott said.

Meeks said he is been in the sheriff’s office for about 3 ½ years and he doesn’t view that as a weakness and if he elected he would follow a local tradition of field deputies assuming the top law enforcement post. He said the landscape of law enforcement has changed following the May 2020 death of George Floyd that deeply affected the nation and he is well-versed in crucial training that he said he will ensure stays with the department and continues to improve.

He said he worked in manufacturing from 1993 to 2019 at a couple different facilities in and around Amherst County.

“I had the opportunity to make a lot of friendships and connections with people in the county that live and work in our county. We had many conversations about the concerns of the county and I think that’s going to help me out because I know what the people are looking for in leadership,” Meeks said.

Robinson, who worked for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office from 1992 to 2015, said though retired he still works daily in the law enforcement community.

“This is something that I think the public has mandated, that there be a change and that we move forward and not backwards. I’ve served the public safety sector of this county my entire adult life, starting with Monelison Fire and Rescue, which I still serve today as the president of the board,” Robinson said. “I have a servant’s heart and I have a desire to continue to serve my community, the citizens of Amherst County and those who visit it.”

Robinson’s call for change in leadership has come from numerous discussions with residents in recent months, he said.

“The citizens have lost confidence within the sheriff’s office and its ability to communicate with the citizens,” Robinson said. “Many citizens have expressed their desire for professionalism and accountability through the ranks of the department. High-profile cases and increased crime must be addressed professionally. I have a proven track record of providing character-driven leadership to the sheriff’s office and I would like to share that knowledge and my vision to the current members of the sheriff’s office and those that will come in the future.”

Ayers, who served 7½ years as a District 3 member of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, stepped down from that role in July to focus on the sheriff campaign. He said the figures in drug arrest roundups were much higher during his 20-year tenure leading the department, calling current numbers of those arrested from drug busts “absolutely pitiful.”

“We look at cases in our community that we’ve seen, the way families and victims have been impacted, this is not the way we should be,” Ayers, who worked 30 years overall in the department, said. “God has given me the ability to serve and my willingness to serve is just as strong today as it was when I started in 1985.”

He said “it breaks my heart that a lot has failed and it should not” in addressing community policing and interactions among the sheriff’s office and public today compared to when he led the department.

Elliott said community policing is vital and deputies should be available to address issues the public has and if they are not available someone from the office should do so. Residents shouldn’t have fear when they see an officer coming their way, he said.

“We need to have our deputies patrolling the streets and neighborhoods where they can come and greet citizens where they can consider calling them by name,” Elliott said.

Meeks said residents being familiar with who deputies are is a “trust-builder” that benefits everyone.

“Turnover in the sheriff’s office prevents a lot of that from happening,” Meeks said. “If we can prevent the turnover, we can get everybody familiar with the deputies out there helping you guys out. The trust between the sheriff’s office and citizens of Amherst County is important.”

Robinson said if elected the department under his leadership will be transparent and open with residents and criminal behavior in the county will not be tolerated.

“We can only have a safe and prosperous community if we work together,” Robinson said. “The important relationship begins with trust, and trust is earned. It is not given to a title — it is gained through the development of strong, lasting relationships … I will guarantee that we will police our community together … we will treat people fairly and justly, and together we will make our county a safe place again.”

On the topic of several unsolved murders in the county, Ayers said those cases need to investigated properly and if anything is improper, those that created that situation must be held accountable.

“There is no excuse, absolutely no excuse, for not communicating with the families of your victims and/or the victims that are left behind to try to get their life on some track because of the devastation that they have had to incur,” Ayers said. “I can assure you — I have done that and I will continue to do that and the families of my county will be served to the best of our ability to make sure that they are taken care of and someone is held accountable for what was done to them.”

Elliott said the sheriff’s office has assigned some deputies to investigate all unsolved cases, including murder, and that would continue under his leadership. Meeks said under his leadership those unsolved homicides would be addressed and he will get the information he and the public need and he will get up to speed in revisiting evidence and re-interviewing witnesses, among others.

“Rest assured, I will be proactive and keep you informed on any new developments in these cases,” Meeks said.

Robinson said he will lead a team process in evaluating those cases and bring in a fresh set of eyes to see what has been and not been done. He said a homicide case in which the murder suspect was released in December because of a chain-of-custody issue with a murder weapon is “inexcusable.” That case, the June 2019 homicide of Doris Puleio on Bobwhite Road in Amherst involving former defendant Justin Jay Sales, has received much attention during the election season and was the subject of a lengthy Jan. 30 Facebook post from Ayers voicing criticism in the way the investigation was handled.

The murder case against Sales was dropped in December 2021 because of evidentiary-related matters and an availability issue involving a key witness, Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said at the December 2021 hearing. After leaving Amherst County, Sales was arrested on other violent charges in New Hampshire and is undergoing prosecution there.

Robinson said the public has a right to know what went wrong and, though not mentioning the case specifically by name, said the Sales murder charge being dropped is “an example of the current administration failures.” He said he will form a cold case investigative team to address any open murder cases that have not been solved.

The candidates also discussed the negatives effects of drugs in the community, the need to retain and attract quality employees and address challenges such as getting more deputies to more rural areas of the county. Each also spoke about his plan for the department in the first 90 days of assuming leadership.

Ayers said he entered an agency with antiquated, out-of-date policies and with the help of many others built an office to be proud of.

“I was very proud of what I left behind, just as I’m proud of the support the community has given me over the past several months in my run for this position again,” Ayers said. “A lot of people have said ‘what in the world are you thinking about?’ Again, it’s about the love and you as a community and my willingness to serve is not diminished.”

Elliott thanked the public for all the support he’s received in recent months.

“I have a total of 43 years of law enforcement experience,” Elliott said. “There is no doubt in my mind — I have the knowledge and the know how to get this job done.”

Meeks said staffing is a bare minimum in the sheriff’s office, which he would work to improve. He spoke of a recent conversation with a business owner in the northern end of the county about a larceny the week before and how it took more than two hours for a deputy to respond. While he said he understands it was a non-emergency situation in that case, he feels the department can do better in general in such responses.

“Recruiting will be a continuous operation under my leadership so I can stop the turnover rate and build the staffing to the fullest capacity,” Meeks said.

Robinson expressed his gratitude for the “overwhelming support” he’s received from the community.

“It is an honor to be able to run for sheriff of this county,” Robinson said. “I love this county. I always have.”

Early voting starts Sept. 22 at the Amherst County courthouse where the registrar’s office is located. The NAACP branch will hold similar forum for candidates for open seats on the Amherst County School Board, which is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Monelison Middle School gym.