Students are returning to Amherst County Public Schools this week for the start of the new school year and the division’s superintendent is imploring the community to stop for buses.

William Wells, who is in his second year steering the division of about 4,000 students and more than 700 staff, said the first week of school causes backups in traffic and urged the public to be vigilant about stopping for buses on the roadways.

The first day of school is Aug. 16 and first-year students were in each school building the day before for Transition Day, a test run of sorts to get those children familiar with their new surroundings.

Wells previously has said the division has seen a large number of instances where drivers are not stopping for school buses when their stop signs are flashing, especially on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights. He emphasizes student safety in asking motorists to pay careful attention to buses and stopping.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has pointed to state code that says any person driving a motor vehicle shall stop when approaching, from any direction, any school bus which is stopped on any highway, private road or school driveway except if the bus is stopped on the other side of a highway when there is a physical barrier.

Examples of physical barriers are cable barriers, medal beam guardrails and concrete barriers. Most of Madison Heights does not have a physical barrier, Wells noted.

Passing a school bus that is stopped can lead to a $250 fine if the offender is pulled over and written a ticket — depending on the circumstance, a reckless driving charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, also could be imposed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wells also in an interview addressed COVID-19 and rising cases in the area as the new school year begins. He said if students or staff are sick with anything, they should stay home.

Another push this year is more community engagement. “We would love to have more volunteers in our schools,” Wells said. “Some students don’t have that positive adult figure in their lives.”

Bus driver pay, incentives get attention

According to Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, the division has 23 first-year teachers as of Aug. 10. The division also has seven full-time and four part-time vacancies for bus drivers, he told the Amherst County School Board at its Aug. 10 meeting.

“We have gone through several years where we have not been fully staffed with our bus drivers,” Gallagher said. “We’re always looking at ways to incentivize hiring.”

Wells said the division is trying to find ways to be on the same playing field as surrounding school systems in bus driver pay. Two driver positions have been vacant for five years or more, he said.

This school year base pay has been increased for drivers and the pay scale has been adjusted, according to Wells. A $500 signing bonus also is available for drivers and a $250 recruiting bonus is in place as well for cases where drivers refer prospective employees who are successfully hired, he said.

“We’ll see how it works,” Wells said. “It doesn’t hurt to try. We want to get them at or above the pay for other local divisions.”

Those measures make Amherst schools ahead or equal to other school divisions in the area as far as bus driver pay, according to school officials. Gallagher said he feels the measures could be “very powerful and beneficial” in attracting more drivers and retaining current ones.

School board member Ginger Burg during the meeting praises the pay and incentive measures.

“I have a soft spot for our bus drivers,” Burg said. “Anything we can do to help them is appreciated.”