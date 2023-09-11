The Amherst County Board of Supervisors briefly discussed during its Sept. 5 meeting a proposed 2% meals tax that is targeted as a likely revenue source for a major addition and renovation project for the county’s high school and future capital projects.

The county meals tax currently is 4%. The 2% hike proposed is set for a public hearing the board will hold at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst. One cent of meals tax is projected to bring in about $300,000 in tax revenue.

County officials made clear the 2% increase is only for those restaurants outside the town of Amherst, since the town currently has its own 6% tax that is separate from the county. Stacey Wilkes, assistant county administrator, said towns are allowed to go to 8% on the meals tax.

Supervisor David Pugh said it doesn’t strike him as fair that some restaurants would be exempt from a tax that benefits the entire county, including the town.

Pugh said he feels the county should look at asking state legislators who represent Amherst County to support a 1% sales tax increase through a referendum that could benefit the high school project, which is tallied at $32 million. The board recently agreed to fund an additional $14 million for the project.

“That could possibly take some of the strain off the meals tax,” Pugh said of a sales tax increase after this year. “It could be lowered perhaps.”

Supervisor Drew Wade said he would like to see the board go toward pulling from an unassigned fund balance of reserve money rather than a tax hike.

“I think any increase in tax is just bad on the citizens,” Wade said. “I think it is a disservice to the citizens if we don’t look at using a portion of the unassigned funds to help offset this. I know some people look at meals tax as a user tax. That’s true but that’s on top of the increase in prices, as a result of inflation and all the other taxes going on.”

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said he would like to see the board continue to keep the real estate tax rate low. The board hasn’t increased the real estate tax, which is 61 cents per $100 assessed value, since 2016.

Martin said the board has worked with county staff in recent years to cut the budget as necessary to keep from raising the real estate tax rate.

“I think, looking forward, we need to have some sort of dedicated funding stream for capital projects,” Martin said. “I understand the concerns … but I do think we need to move forward. We have decided to do the project — we are going to continue to have capital needs if the county grows, even if the county doesn’t grow … at some point we’re going to have to pay for it.”

Martin noted that although the meals tax rate is advertised at 6%, it could be lowered to 5% if the board so chooses. He asked county staff to prepare a funding scenario that includes a combination of meals tax revenue and the reserve money.