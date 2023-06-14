Three options for the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on keeping a transfer station at the county’s landfill in operation, converting the facility to a solid waste convenience center or closing it were reviewed during the board’s June 6 meeting.

Brian Thacker, director of public works, presented the board with the costs of each option and pros and cons related to whichever measure is decided. The transfer station, which opened last year as part of a $2.6 million construction project following lengthy debate among the supervisors a few years prior, needs two full-time staff as operators at the landfill if it is kept operating as is, according to Thacker.

County staff recommends maintaining the transfer station operation as is and hiring the two full-time landfill staff positions, which would be funded by charging residential contract haulers a tipping fee, and raising the standard gate rate to $55.50 per ton. Staff also recommends that excess revenue from those changes be added to a reserve fund to close the landfill in future years should that route be taken.

Thacker said continuing the transfer station would cost $140,000 annually and allows interchangeability between the landfill operation and other functions of the public works department, including outside projects, and keeps the county in compliance with its permit through the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The cons are it is slightly more costly, the station is not used for its original purpose of transporting waste outside of the county because of economic factors involved and it is located on the future cell 3 site of the landfill if that use gets extended for many more years, he said.

Thacker said a measure to consider for revenue is charging commercial waste haulers a tipping fee. Currently those haulers have no such fee. Supervisor David Pugh expressed concern with commercial haulers passing that cost on to the residents and making their trash bills go up.

Keeping the transfer station operational allows a seamless transition if the landfill is closed, according to Thacker’s report.

The second option, modifying the transfer station into a solid waste convenience center where county residents can bring their trash, would have an annual cost of $70,000, Thacker said. The pros of that scenario are less costs and residents are allowed to continue using it via a different layout, he said.

Cons are the county must forgo the DEQ permit for the transfer station current use and loses interchangeability of full-time staffing options, as well as retrofitting the new building to accommodate traffic flow for residents. A full-time employee would be needed at least half a day on the site.

The third option, closing the transfer station entirely, would have an annual cost of $25,000, according to Thacker. Pros are it is least costly, allows the potential return of the site for landfill use at a later date and is most operationally efficient of all the options, Thacker said.

“However it is highly dangerous,” Thacker said of traffic having to go the landfill’s face under that option.

Another con is building a facility that would no longer be used, Thacker said.

“It essentially wastes the $2.6 million county investment that the county has poured into this facility for the past five years,” he said.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said he visited the landfill and transfer station site on Kentmoor Farm Road recently and it was “eye-opening” to observe the road there and potential dangers for residents. He said he would like more staff research for what residents in other nearby localities pay for trash pickup as the board considers what option to choose.

With two members absent during the June 6 meeting, the board agreed to postpone a decision until a future meeting when all five members are present.

Also during the June 6 meeting, the board authorized a public hearing for its June 20 meeting on an ordinance change for the Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development (MU/TND) zoning district. The changes include measures addressing increased density, setback and design requirements in areas such as sidewalks and lighting.

The county only has one current MU/TND district in Madison Heights, which is more than 150 acres on U.S. 29 Business for the Madison Heights Town Center, a major development included a mix of housing, apartments and recreational amenities with commercial uses planned. The ordinance change, if approved, allows developer Sam Patel to come back with a revised master plan for the development just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center.

Patel thanked the board for considering the code changes, noting much time has been spent with the Amherst County Planning Commission and county staff in working through changes.

In another matter, the board voted to direct county staff to prepare an ordinance change on applicants withdrawing a special exception permit request or rezoning proposal after it has been advertised. Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said he asked for the code change after Energix Renewables, a company proposing a large-scale solar panel operation in the Piney River, withdrew a zoning application hours before a public hearing planned for the board’s May 16 meeting.

Martin said he suspects the application was withdrawn at the last minute because the applicants may have felt it wasn’t going to pass after working on it since 2019. The county’s planning commission in March voted unanimously to recommend denial of the request. Energix representatives said the application will be amended and resubmitted with changes reflective of community feedback.

“To get to the last minute, to be able to postpone it, doesn’t sit right with me,” Martin said. “It should be up to the board to postpone it. It shouldn’t be automatic.”

The code change will go to the planning commission for review during its June 15 meeting.

In other news:

The board passed a commemorative resolution honoring “extraordinary educator” Nancy Naisawald, who recently retired from Amherst County Public Schools. The resolution states Naisawald had a “remarkable” 20-year teaching at Amherst Elementary School, “all but one year with her beloved and fascinating little people in kindergarten.” She was much loved by students, parents and colleagues and was noted for her “enthusiasm, kindness, hard work, preparation and results,” along with a genuine heart for caring for students and enthusiasm for learning, the document reads.

Supervisors voted to cancel its meeting scheduled for July 4 due to the holiday with the understanding a special called meeting could be convened if necessary on another date in July.