The Town of Amherst’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget, an overall total of $4.5 million, received Amherst Town Council’s recent approval.

Council voted 4-1, with member Doug Thompson opposed, on June 14 to approve the budget that begins July 1 and includes a 5% pay increase for town staff. Those staff members with a satisfactory evaluation will receive an additional 2% merit increase in pay and five employees who have salaries below current market averages are designated for additional raises to bring them to an appropriate level, according to Town Manager Sara McGuffin.

Staff will work with council to consider updates to the personnel policy in the coming year to examine the structure of future staff increases, McGuffin wrote in a June 8 memo to council. Raises planned for the town’s mayor and councilors were removed following council discussion.

Council also held off on recommended funding of $250,000 for a land purchase, noting if the opportunity arises, money could be appropriated from reserves at a later time, according to McGuffin.

“The efforts made by Council to create a fair and unified budget proposal are greatly appreciated,” McGuffin wrote.

The town’s fiscal outlook is highly positive but is affected by the global economic situation and 2022 saw an inflation rate exceeding 7% for the second consecutive year, according to McGuffin.

“In addition, many of our set costs increased at a higher rate than inflation, including necessary chemicals for water treatment and equipment for police officers,” McGuffin wrote. “Delays getting necessary supplies for renovations creates projects that take longer than anticipated, and a greater cost.”

The new budget includes only a single change to any rate, fee or taxes: the garbage fee will go from $10.60 per month to $12 per month, a measure that will make the fund sustainable again, McGuffin wrote. The real estate and personal property tax rates remain at zero and the meals and beverage tax, a major source of town revenue, remains at 6%.

The town’s general fund set to take effect July 1 is $1.6 million; the water fund is $1.4 million, the sewer fund is $1.2 million, spending for waste disposal is just more than $163,400 and funding for the town economic development authority is set to at just more than $36,400.

Thompson said after the meeting in addressing his vote of opposition he discovered several town employees were underpaid relative to the market, an issue he feels was ignored by previous councils. In an email to The New Era-Progress, he concluded council’s consensus of a 7% across the board increase, based on dialogue council was given that all staff should get a merit increase, would result in “a grandiose budget I couldn’t abide.”

“I, therefore, voted my conscience that this wasn’t financially sound, especially based on my analysis that I pointed out to the Council that too much of our budget is coming from our savings account and off the backs of 9 restaurants in town,” Thompson said in the email.

The town government has 31 employees, a dozen of whom are part-time, McGuffin has said.

A renovation of the town’s water treatment plant and a sewer rehabilitation project will be completed or be nearly finished in the new fiscal year that starts July 1, according to McGuffin.

Council’s decision to focus federal American Rescue Plan Act money — $2.2 million — for the purpose of offsetting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on capital investments in wastewater infrastructure has provided an increased level of service and pollution control at the plant, she has said.