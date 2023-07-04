The Amherst County Treasurer’s Office received accreditation from the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia on June 20.

The Office of Accreditation program is a voluntary professional certificate program overseen by the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia; Amherst is among 77 treasurer’s offices to receive the accreditation, according to a news release from Amherst County Treasurer Joanne Carden.

“While it is not required for any treasurer’s office to be accredited, receiving accreditation acknowledges that the office meets the statewide best practices for performance in treasury management,” the release said.

Treasurer’s offices must successfully pass an outside audit with no findings of material weaknesses as part of the rigorous accreditation process, which also requires proof of continuing education such as attendance of ethics course by the treasurer or a principal officer and educational requirements for all staff.

Accredited offices are required to have written policies in place addressing areas such as personnel, customer service and delinquent collections.

“These offices exemplify the highest standard of excellence and integrity measured by our association,” Treasurer’s Association President Michael Stephens said in the release, adding the association is proud of the hard work and dedication it took each office to achieve the special designation.