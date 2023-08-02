Amherst author Karen Swallow Prior will hold a book release party and signing at Second Stage Amherst from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8, the same day her newest book, ‘The Evangelical Imagination: How Stories, Images, and Metaphors Created a Culture in Crisis,’ officially releases.

The book is available at https://a.co/d/aBagRSQ. Prior, an award-winning author, earned her Ph.D. in English at the State University of New York at Buffalo. She is a writer and speaker, as well as a columnist for Religion News Service.

Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Vox, The Washington Post and Christianity Today, among other publications.