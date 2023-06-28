After reviewing three scenarios and cost estimates on long-term solid waste disposal options, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently voiced support for keeping a transfer station at the county’s landfill open.

Supervisors also are backing a new fee for commercial haulers that will help pay for two public works positions, as well as a change to the residential hauling rate from $53 per ton to $55.50 per ton.

Brian Thacker, public works director, went over the scenarios with the board during its June 20 meeting. The options included keeping the transfer station going, converting it into a modified solid waste collection center similar to others throughout the county or closing the station. Thacker spoke of the benefits of continuing the transfer station, which opened last year after the board invested $2.6 million to build it for the purpose of hauling trash outside the county.

“The citizens do love using it and it does allow for full staffing capabilities,” Thacker said. “It is slightly more costly to operate.”

Thacker said the transfer station operates partially as a solid waste collection site already and waste currently is not hauled long distances as originally planned but rather within the landfill site itself for disposal, a measure the board decided was prudent with effects of inflation and soaring fuel prices.

To pay for two additional staff members, Thacker proposes charging commercial haulers a fee, adding they currently aren’t charged anything.

“We’re the only entity region that does that,” Thacker said of not charging commercial haulers a fee.

Thacker told the board the county’s solid waste rates haven’t been changed since 2000. The board directed County Administrator Jeremy Bryant to begin the process of implementing a standard rate of $55.50 per ton and charging the residential contract haulers a tipping fee of $44 per ton starting Sept. 1.

“We’re going to look at most likely a higher price for our citizens on their bills,” Supervisor David Pugh said of the measure. “That’s what I get out of this. If we do decide to go that route, the citizens of the county will expect, most likely, to pay a little bit higher of a rate on their trash pickup.”

Thacker replied: “There is the potential for that but in a free market like this where you have multiple competitors you might see a temporary price increase and then a leveling off once the competitors get wind that one has raised their price. The others may in fact lower them.”

Supervisor Drew Wade said it was beneficial to see the figures in the three scenarios and rates that other localities have for solid waste. He said he would like to reevaluate the new rate on haulers after it is implemented.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said he thinks it is wise to protect taxpayers by having fees for haulers more in line with surrounding localities.

“This will level the field out where I feel like we will be getting the revenue just as all the other localities and it won’t challenge our taxpayers if they had been bringing trash that should have gone elsewhere,” Ayers said.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said recently touring the landfill was “eye-opening.” He said he was leaning toward it becoming a solid waste convenience center before seeing firsthand how it operates.

“I think this was good staff work to come up with these options,” he said.