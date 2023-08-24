The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 15 approved an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance on withdrawing requests for rezoning and/or special exception permits.

According to the amendment’s language, if an applicant’s public hearing has been advertised for a board of supervisors meeting then it would have to be heard or withdrawn entirely and it could not be sent back to the planning commission for revisions.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said he requested the zoning amendment because a company pulled its zoning petition for a proposed 50-megawatt solar facility in the Piney River that had much community interest a few hours before a public hearing scheduled to go before the board on May 16. Martin said the application being pulled so close to a board meeting and going back to the commission for changes is not a good precedent.

Tyler Creasy, director of community development, said after a public hearing has been advertised for a board meeting applicants would have to pull their application entirely or go through with the hearing.

“There is no time limit for when an individual can reapply,” Creasy told board members. “In addition to that, if they are heard by you all and denied they must wait 12 months [before reapplying].”

No spoke for or against the ordinance change during a public hearing.

Also during the meeting, the board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution implementing the 2023 personal property tax relief rate, an adjustment that gives county residents a discount on their qualifying vehicles.

Qualifying vehicles include passenger cars, trucks and motorcycles that have a gross weight of less than 10,001 pounds and the vehicle has to be for personal use only or used less than 50% for business, according to a county staff report to the board.

The tax relief is applied to the first $20,000 of assessed value. Vehicles that exceed $20,000 do not get tax relief on the difference. The percent of relief is based on the number of qualifying vehicles located in Amherst on Jan. 1 divided by the total amount of funds reimbursed by the state.

The state reimbursement amount each year to Amherst County is $2,199,108. Each year the board of supervisors has to approve the Personal Property Tax Relief Rate set by the Commissioner of Revenue for qualifying vehicles in the county.

“The rate for 2023 is set at 26.30 % with 35,047 qualifying vehicles,” the staff report states. “The maximum tax relief amount per qualifying vehicle is $181.47. The number of newer vehicles increased that qualify for tax relief.”

