Amherst County School Board at-large member Ginger Burg has filed to run for a second term in the Nov. 7 election.

Burg previously said she wasn’t going to run and had a change of heart. Elon resident David Childress and Madison Heights resident Charles Johnson III also are running for the seat.

In a phone interview Burg said she decided she still has more work to do on the board.

“I built too many bridges and don’t want to let anyone down,” Burg said.

In 2015 Burg moved to Amherst County from New York and has been deeply involved in the schools as a mother of six. She said she loves serving on the board and a special part of the job is giving two of her children their high school diplomas.

She said she accomplished a lot of goals in her three-and-a-half years on the board and she has some key areas she is working on. Medicaid expansion and getting more services in the schools at a time the division is so pinched for money is a major priority, Burg said.

“There’s such a big need for counselors,” Burg said. “They’re so hard to get…there’s a waiting list right now for counseling, especially after COVID.”

Medicaid covers a big part of Amherst County and Burg wants to save money for the division and not pay for services when it can get reimbursed.

“It can go to education,” Burg said. “If there’s a way to bring money to taxpayers, I want to bring it back.”

A staunch conservative voice on the board, Burg was highly vocal during the pandemic of lifting a mask mandate and publicly voiced her feeling that measure should have taken place earlier.

“I’m always a big advocated for parental rights,” Burg said.

Burg said as a board member she is “extremely happy” with the leadership of Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells for the past year. She said that feeling is shared with many ACPS educators and employees she speaks with.

“Everyone is so ecstatic,” Burg said. “Their voices feel like they are being heard.”

When asked what sets her apart from the other two candidates, Burg said: “I’m proven. I have a track record. I stood up for the Amherst voters.”