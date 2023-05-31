Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 67th graduating class of Amherst County High School — whose educational worlds were turned upside down as freshmen during the shutdown from COVID-19 in 2020 and the lengthy aftermath — cheerfully walked the stage May 26 to receive their diplomas.

Principal Joey Crawford said the seniors worked incredibly hard to celebrate their milestone with friends and family at Liberty University’s Vines Center, praising their perseverance through unprecedented effects from the pandemic.

“Your freshmen, sophomore and junior years were hectic, chaotic and challenging, but once again, you persevered,” Crawford said. “You are here today because of your resilience and your ability to push through what was arguably the toughest time in the history of education to be a student. You are here because you are strong – and so are your teachers.”

Crawford, who is completing his first year as the high school’s principal and formerly served as principal at Temperance Elementary School, addressed the class’ collective journey through elementary and middle school to get to their high school graduation, a culmination of 13 years of work.

“This school year has been different for all of you,” Crawford told graduates. “It was back to normal. You were able to have spirit weeks, pep rallies, dances and sporting events. You were able to be in our building full time. You were able to have a real senior year.”

Crawford asked seniors and the hundreds in attendance to observe a moment of silence for Myson Sylvestre, a senior who died in December over winter break.

Ruth Koshy, senior class president, said as a little girl she always wished to be older.

“We’ve been told our whole lives that time passes by quickly, but for me at least, it didn’t seem that way,” Koshy said. “As I look back I feel like I was just wishing time away until finally a new chapter began in high school.”

She recalled freshmen year bringing first-time experiences such as homecoming and sporting events. That year ended abruptly in March 2020 when students were sent home while COVID-19 raged across the nation and caused major disruptions.

“Two weeks off turned into an isolated summer break learning TikTok dances, binging Netflix shows and attempting to finish our online school work,” Koshy said. “We didn’t think we would make it through but we were able to overcome this challenge.”

Sophomore year brought face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing in school with two days in person and two days remote through virtual learning, she recalled. Junior year sparked a year of hope as masks began to disappear and life started returning to normal as Koshy experienced new friendships, opportunities and passions, she said.

Senior year was the hardest and including “senioritis” but she finished with amazing memories and what she described an awesome senior prank.

“A majority of us have had an amazing four years of high school,” Koshy said. “Whether we want to believe it or not, people have told us that these would be the best years of our lives. We never wanted to believe that, but here we are looking back with smiles…”

She encouraged classmates to “live in the moment.”

“Take this time to look at the people around you and celebrate this moment because it’s about you and your accomplishments and the time you spent in high school,” Koshy said. “Celebrate what was learned… Complete one chapter before you move on to the next because we are all part of each other’s story.”

Jack Elliott Pitts, salutatorian, joked: “The years of corporate punishment have not been in vain.”

The graduation was a special opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments and putting in a “tremendous amount of work and dedication” into their education, he said.

“Life has given us the grand opportunity to live on our own, pay bills and finally accumulate some debt,” Pitts said.

He urged classmates to hold their diplomas high and try to not to cry while celebrating.

“We will forever remember this moment,” Pitts said.

Nathan William Neblett, valedictorian, adjusted his tone in humor while delivering his speech.

“In many ways we are thieves – thieves of knowledge,” Neblett said. “Whether teachers came to the realization or not, their job has been done beyond what they thought possible. We have taken their knowledge piece by piece until they have nothing left to give. The preparations, long and hard, are now complete for us to embark on our journey as a class. Our influence will be heard in every corner, every crevice of the world.”

He described the class as a “group of warriors skilled in a vast array of trades” who will break free to make their marks.

“The assembly tonight has the mountains, valleys and rivers of Amherst coursing through our veins,” he said.

Crawford encouraged students to remember family and relationships are important.

“I don’t know of any person who would tell you they have done everything on their own,” Crawford said. “You need people. It’s OK to need help. I ask for help all the time. More importantly, it’s OK to make mistakes. It isn’t the mistake that you make that’s important – it’s how you respond and how you react to that mistake. It’s how you learn and grow from that mistake.”

Wherever the graduates go, Crawford urged them to remember Amherst County is home. He recalled sitting where they were 20 years ago and not thinking he would one day become the school’s principal.

“I can tell you from personal experience that life moves quickly and it is constantly changing,” he said.

Crawford said they are Lancers and their choices affect others.

“In the words of my high school principal, Mr. Ernie Guill, make good choices,” he told the graduates. “Best of luck to each and every one of you — and congratulations.”