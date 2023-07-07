Lynchburg Police investigating shots-fired incident in Wyndhurst neighborhood

The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking doorbell camera footage from homes in the Wyndhurst neighborhood as police investigate a shots-fired incident that occurred in the 600 block of Wyndhurst Drive, according to a news release from the department.

At 9:39 a.m. Friday, the department was notified of multiple cartridge casings and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire in a parking lot in the 600 block of Wyndhurst Drive, the release said. LPD’s Forensics Unit responded to investigate and located a home that was also struck by gunfire while a person was inside.

The department said that units responded to another street in the area at about 2:36 a.m. in reference to shots fired, however, the street was checked and nothing was located at the time.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, LPD said.

The department is seeking doorbell camera footage of houses in the area that may have shown the shooting or individuals leaving the area, according to the news release.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to contact Detective K. Smith at 434-455-6167 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

- Bryson Gordon

Central Va. Health District, Bright Beginnings offering parenting classes

The Central Virginia Health District and Bright Beginnings of Central Virginia are offering the Incredible Years Program starting July 11.

The program focuses on coaching language development, imitation and sensory routines, social communication, use of pretend play to promote empathy and social skills, and promoting self-regulation skills. The program is designed to educate parents on new ways to enjoy time with their child/children and how to address behavioral issues.

The five-week program will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 5:30 to 7 p.m., through Aug. 10 at the Lynchburg Health Department, 307 Alleghany Ave.

For more information contact April Birchfield, local system manager, Infant Toddler Connection of Central Virginia at April.Birchfield@vdh.virginia.gov or (434) 477-5904.

This program is funded by a grant from Centra Health.

- Justin Faulconer