The Amherst County Planning Commission voted at its July meeting to recommend approval of a zoning ordinance change that gives a new protocol for withdrawing applications.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently directed county staff to proposed a code change that allows applicants to withdraw a special exception or rezoning proposal only after it has been advertised and all costs have been paid by the applicant. The code change does not allow the applicant to request an item to go back to the planning commission after it has already been advertised to the board of supervisors.

“They would have to either completely pull their application or have it heard by the board of supervisors,” Tyler Creasy, the county’s director of community development, said.

Commissioner Mike Bryant asked if there was a case where an applicant “tried to go backwards” in bringing an application back to the commission, which led to the code change being initiated.

Creasy said Energix Renewables withdrawing a request for a proposed solar generation facility in the Piney River area near the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway trail “at the 11th hour” a few hours prior to a public hearing led the board to request the zoning change.

“To ensure that does not happen [moving forward], staff and the board want to strengthen the code,” Creasy said to Bryant.

Shawn Hershberger, the Piney River Solar project manager, told the board the company was pulling the application to modify it in a way that is a “win-win” for nearby residents and the county. The commission in March voted to recommend denial on the 50-megawatt solar proposal. The company is in the process of bringing back a revised proposal that will head back to the planning commission.

No one spoke for or against the proposed code change during a July 20 public hearing. The ordinance change now heads to the board of supervisors for a hearing and review.

In another matter during the commission’s July 20 meeting, Creasy presented a report on a planned ordinance change on a revenue sharing agreement between the county and companies on utility-scale solar projects. Creasy said staff has worked closely with the county attorney to determine how the county should pursue taxing of utility-scale solar farms.

Currently, utility-scale solar farms are taxed through the machinery and tools tax, according to Creasy.

“And through this, the revenue sharing, staff was able to work with the county attorney to determine that the county would actually receive more money over the lifespan of a solar generation facility,” Creasy said.

Following legislation passed last year in the Virginia General Assembly, localities are permitted to assess a revenue share of up to $1,400 per megawatt on five-megawatt or less solar projects, according to county documents. Creasy told the commission the proposed ordinance change would be forthcoming in the next month

Also during the meeting, the commission selected Derin Foor as its new chair and Beverly Jones as vice chair.