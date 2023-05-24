The Amherst County Planning Commission voted May 18 to recommend a special exception permit for an indoor kennel on the 200 block of Old Farm Road in Amherst.

The commission’s recommendation to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors includes conditions that no more than 20 dogs shall be bred at the facility at any one time and that no animal shall “howl, bark, whine, meow, or make other such noises” that are plainly audible on the property of another person and which occur repeatedly or continuously for a period of 30 minutes or more in duration.

The request by Sunnie and Samantha Stonelake for the permit is for 15 acres zoned Agricultural Residential, A-1, at 245 Old Farm Road. A single-family dwelling is located on the property, which also shares Geddes Mountain Road as a property line to the south.

The county’s definition of a kennel is “any location where raising, grooming, caring for or boarding of dogs, cats or other small animals for commercial purposes is carried on.”

The applicants are proposing to breed dogs and the permit request is not for grooming or boarding of any animals, according to county documents. The maximum number of dogs being bred at any one time is 20, though Sunnie Stonelake told the commission the number wouldn’t be that high.

“We have no intention of having loud or annoying dogs,” Sunnie Stonelake said. “

We have an enclosed kennel that is attached to our house.”

The planned use will not add traffic or noise, she said.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority with our dogs,” Sunnie Stonelake told the commission. “It’s not making any difference to any of our neighbors.”

The Stonelakes will make sure the dogs are going to good, long-term homes, she said.

“They’re literally our babies,” Sunnie Stonelake said.