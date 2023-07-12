Construction is ongoing on a new health center for the Monacan Indian Nation on the complex of the Amherst County-based tribe’s headquarters on Highview Drive in Madison Heights.

The 13,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of U.S. 29 Business and Dixie Airport Road will have a drive-thru pharmacy and a range of services including dental, vision, hearing, behavioral health and others, Monacan officials said at an October 2021 groundbreaking.

The facility will offer free health care to anyone in the country who is a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe and also will have meeting rooms for programs, Monacan leaders have said. Medical transportation also will be provided for those who need it, tribe officials have said.

The $10 million project, when completed, will bring more than 20 jobs to the county and Indian Health Services (IHS) will recruit those employees, tribe leaders said at the groundbreaking. A senior center also is planned on the campus for entertainment, daily hot meals and other features for those who are age 60 and older, tribe leaders have said.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning for the land the center is being built on Highview Drive in April 2021.

Diane Shields, who according to the Monacans’ website was elected the tribe’s chief last month, said the estimated completion for the IHS clinic is fall 2023.

“We all look forward to its opening, as it will serve the Monacan community as well as all Indigenous people,” Shields said. “Maybe, in the future, we will be able to open up to the community.”

The Monacans became a federally recognized tribe in early 2018.