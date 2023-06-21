Amherst Town Council unanimously approved a special use permit June 14 for a temporary construction storage yard on U.S. 60 just east of the Amherst Visitors Center and U.S. 29 exit.

Rutledge Development LLC, the applicant, applied for the permit on a site zoned for business use. The town’s zoning ordinance provides for contractor storage yards through a special permit use in the B-2 district.

“This property has apparently been used in the past for this purpose, but not recently enough to qualify as a legal non-conforming use,” a staff report presented to council during its June 14 meeting states. “Currently, it is being leased as part of an ongoing electric upgrade for Appalachian Power.”

A representative of Rutledge Development, LLC told council a subcontractor based in Roanoke is putting in a new substation in Amherst County and asked to use the property as a temporary storage facility.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin recommended that permit should last through the end of 2024 considering the current climate of construction and challenges related to that industry. The applicant will have to re-apply for a special use permit to have the use extended beyond Dec. 31, 2024, according to council’s resolution.

Also during the meeting, two representatives of the Amherst Recreation Center spoke during public comments in expressing disappointment with a recent council decision to not give the Amherst pool just outside time limits an in-town water rate.

Jason Ingram, president of the Amherst Recreation Center, said he feels the majority of council may have been shortsighted, adding council’s 4-1 vote of denial seems “outrageous” and surprised him. The nonprofit is coming to terms with the decision and carefully planning for added costs, he said.

Council previously granted the in-town water rate to the organization for the past two years. The Amherst pool last year spent $5,300 on water and if not for the reduced rate would have paid about $10,600, Ingram said.

He pointed to Sweet Briar College receiving the in-town water rate and said the Amherst Recreation Center just wants the same opportunity.