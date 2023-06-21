Two separate special use permit requests for short-term rentals of a home each were denied during Amherst Town Council’s June 14 meeting, a pair of 3-2 votes that Mayor Dwayne Tuggle publicly voiced frustration over.

After much debate, council recently voted 3-2 to move forward with regulations for short-term rentals in residential-zoned districts through special use permits. Since a council member in opposition to the zoning ordinance change, Janice Wheaton, was absent from that vote — Tuggle voted to break a 2-2 deadlock. Tuggle only votes in instances of tiebreakers.

With all five councilors present June 14, Wheaton joined Sharon Turner and Doug Thompson in voting down the two special use permits, one for 117 Pine St. and the other for 123 Lee St. Mike Driskill and Andra Higginbotham voted in favor.

Tyler and Emily Wynn purchased the property on Pine Street to have residence near family and use the short-term rental to pay for the costs of the home, according to a staff report before council. The home has been used for that purpose and town staff has heard no complaints on it, Town Manager Sara McGuffin told council.

The Wynns’ application is the town’s first for a short-term rental in a residential-zoned neighborhood, according to the town. Emily Wynn in a September 2022 letter to town officials wrote the Airbnb had been used for several months and is a source of revenue for the town.

“We take so much pride in our little vintage bungalow and have put a lot of sweat equity and love into restoring this home back to its 1940’s charm,” Wynn wrote. “Even though we rent it out on Airbnb to help cover some of the expenses of owning it we have strict rules and standards for ourselves as well as the guests who stay there.”

McGuffin said the other permit request from Svet and Shah Kanev for the Lee Street property has been used as both long- and short-term rental and the town has received no complaints on the use.

“I want to express my disappointment,” Tuggle said following the two votes of denial. “We have changed regulations to allow these Airbnbs.”

Tuggle said more than a dozen people spoke in favor of short-term rentals at a public hearing in February and only two town residents spoke against the use.

“There have been no complaints. All of the surrounding neighbors are in favor of it with exception of one neighbor from Pine Street,” Tuggle said, adding that single neighbor serves on the council. “I’m just going to say it: that neighbor didn’t vote her neighborhood’s conscious because she voted against this. We want businesses to come in this town. We want it to grow. People from the outside are looking and if we’re voting down things for additional tax revenue for other businesses, it does look bad on the town.”

Thompson said he asked council to send the short-term rental in residential zones issue back to the Amherst Town Planning Commission and “do these across the board and get us out of this SUP business.”

“I don’t know how this can be done procedurally now, but I really think that’s the right answer for this,” Thompson said.

Sam Soghor, an Amherst resident and Democratic candidate for the Virginia House 53 District seat in the Nov. 7 election, spoke in favor of short-term rentals during citizen comments near the end of the meeting following the denial votes.

“There’s not enough places for out-of-town people to come and stay,” Soghor said. “Moving forward, we’ve got to figure this out and I appreciate what you said, Mr. Mayor.”

Thompson said after the meeting four of council members, himself included, have stated they are in general support of short-term rentals and he feels the zoning should be a “by right” use for town applicants rather than through a special use permit process that requires more scrutiny through public hearings.

“I believe that this is best as the right to short term rentals would convey with the property when sold and we would not have spot zoning which could be discriminatory,” Thompson said.

Thompson said before an April council meeting Wheaton gave notice about an hour before she was unable to attend and at the time Tuggle “made the unfortunate and expedient decision” to base the short-term rental policy for the entire town on a subcommittee comprised of the town’s newest council members’ first cut at regulations, without additions, deletions or any discussions for that matter by the entire council.

Thompson and Driskill served on that subcommittee. The April vote in which Tuggle participated was a “roughshod vote,” Thompson said.

“I did not [vote in favor] because I want it done properly so that everyone seated can have their say and contribute to the process and so that the citizens get a well-designed ordinance for short-term rentals that gives the property owners what they need and the community, the protection that they want and which they all frankly deserve, without any room for discrimination or special treatment based on someone’s personal connections to the decision makers in the Town,” Thompson wrote in an email to The New Era-Progress.

Thompson, who was appointed to council last year to fill a vacancy, is running for the seat in the Nov. 7 election. Former council member Kenneth Watts, who was not re-elected in last November’s election and is challenging Thompson for the seat in the election, said in an email to The New Era-Progress he feels the three council members who voted against the permits ignored the public’s wishes.

Thompson said as a certified public accountant he has experienced firsthand effects of poorly designed, even if well-intentioned, laws that were passed by “ramming in through the legislative process” and he is fighting that type of legislative action in the short-term rental issue.

“I want any legislation to be fair and well thought out without any room for discrimination,” Thompson said in the email. “In fact, this is one of the reasons that I have decided to run for election because I have the potential to stop this terrible process.”