Over the past several years, Amherst County awarded grant funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to rehabilitate and renovate housing needs in the Old Town Madison Heights area along Main Street.

Due to the positive outcomes of this project, the county has begun efforts to extend the program throughout the Old Wright Shop Road and Lakeview Subdivision communities to further the restoration efforts in the South Madison Heights area.

Letters of invitation were mailed out to affected homeowners and tenants on Aug. 10, according to a county-issued news release.

Lynchburg Road extension opens

The newly extended Lynchburg Road in the town of Amherst recently was opened for public use.

Previously the road ran from Depot Street and terminated into county property. The road now connects from Depot Street to the Visitor Center parking lot and U.S. 60.

“The road extension makes County land more accessible for further development and provides a safe route Depot Street and other properties while reducing traffic on residential roads,” a county news release states.

- From Staff Reports