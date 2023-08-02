The Amherst County Administration office recently published a new permit application process for parades and demonstrations.

“The Board of Supervisors finds that for the good government and the peace, safety, health, and welfare of the County and its citizens, they must require a county permit to use streets, sidewalks, and public spaces,” a news release from the county states.

In 2019 the Amherst County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance that requires residents to complete the application and seek approval in order to hold parades and demonstrations on county-owned property. The new application will aid citizens in this process and can be found on the county’s website, at www.countyofamherst.com, under the ‘How Do I’ tab.

In addition to the application, a public safety plan is required for any parade or demonstration expected to include more than 50 participants and/or spectators or that, due to the route or location, causes a public safety concern for the participants and spectators, the release said. The plan must be reviewed by the sheriff and should cover security, fire, emergency medical service and dispersal.

—Justin Faulconer