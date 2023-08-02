Amherst County recently hired a new purchasing manager and welcomed an accounting division manager to the county finance department’s staff.

Melissa Woodard joined the county in May as purchasing manager and has taken over purchasing duties previously performed by David Proffitt, the county’s former deputy county administrator and purchasing agent who retired after 36 years at the end of June. Woodard received a bachelor’s degree from Radford University in 2013 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Lynchburg in 2019.

Woodard brings six years of working in public service to the position, including a year in procurement at the Central Virginia Health Department. As purchasing manager, Woodard manages the procurement of goods and services for Amherst County and Amherst County Public Schools.

“She will also provide resources and project management, determine and implement cost-saving measures ensuring the most efficient and effective use of County resources, and ensure compliance with state and procurement laws and regulations,” a news release from the county said.

Dorisia Belford began working in June as accounting division manager for the county. Her responsibilities include assisting finance director with day-to-day financial activities audits, and financial reporting.

Belford has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from American National University and more than 20 years of experience working in finance. She brings to the position eight years of experience working in school finances at both Lynchburg City Schools and Danville Public Schools.