Robust funding for agricultural cost-share — plus program changes that streamline paperwork and enhance benefits — mean farmers can get more support for their soil and water conservation practices, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

The Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost-Share Program, or VACS, is funded with $124.6 million in fiscal year 2024. Farmers can receive up to $300,000 to adopt practices that keep nutrients, sediments and waste out of streams and rivers. These practices can also help boost farm productivity and profitability.

More than 70 best management practices are eligible for VACS funding, including:

Cover crops

Nutrient management plans

Streamside tree or grass buffers

Livestock stream-exclusion fencing

Alternative watering systems for livestock

“Last year’s record-breaking VACS funding continues this year, strengthening our support of the agriculture community and the ability to get more done for soil and water health,” Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said in the release. “The VACS program exemplifies our commitment to the Commonwealth’s water quality goals, and to recognizing the farmers who take voluntary steps to protect natural resources.”

DCR administers the program.

“This program is a win-win for the Commonwealth and our agricultural community”, DCR Director Matthew Wells said in the release.“The VACS program helps our farmers implement valuable practices on their operations that improve both their bottom lines and the state’s natural resources.”

Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts work directly with farmers to implement VACS, provide technical recommendations and distribute funding.

“Virginia’s soil and water conservation districts are the one-stop shop for farmers for state cost-share sign-up to fund conservation practices,” said Kendall Tyree, executive director of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, said in the release. “Districts listen to producers and offer technical assistance and funding options tailored to their farms.”

A couple of program changes will simplify paperwork for many VACS applicants. Smaller cattle operations will also see increased benefits, the release said.

Starting in the fiscal year 2024 that took effect July 1, more districts will be able to participate in the popular Whole Farm Approach, which allows a farmer to submit just one cost-share application to fund multiple nutrient management or cover crop practices, on as much acreage as desired. The new fiscal year also offers more cost-share for ranchers with smaller herds. The Small Herd Initiative is a set-aside just for farmers with 20 to 49 head of cattle. The program keeps smaller operations from having to compete with larger producers for funding.

Last year’s Small Herd Initiative reimbursement cap was $35,000 per farmer. This year’s is $50,000.

Farmers can learn more about VACS through their local soil and water conservation districts. A map of Virginia’s districts and their websites can be found at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/swcds. The program year ends June 30, 2024.