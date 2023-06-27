Hundreds of residents gathered on South Main Street in Amherst on Saturday for a parade in honor of first responders, a concert and festivities capped off by a fireworks display.

Amherst Town Police Department Chief Bobby Shiflett said the parade had about three-dozen entries and is a great morale booster for the town.

“It’s great to have because, personally, I like to give recognition to first responders for what they do, their dedication to their profession and keeping the community safe,” Shiflett said. “It’s a way of us celebrating them and what they do for the community and letting them be recognized.”

Shiflett thanked the event's sponsors. The summer parade and fireworks show is in its fourth year.

Many paradegoers waved American flags and some vehicles and floats were adorned in red, white and blue during the parade. The event also was live-streamed with help of local high school students, Shiflett said.

“We make a day of it, enjoy an event that is family-friendly,” Shiflett said. “It’s just a good day … It took a lot to get this event pulled off. You can see the excitement.”