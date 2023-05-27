Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Former Amherst County Sheriff’s deputy Mike Robinson is stepping out of retirement to run for sheriff in the Nov. 7 election.

A county native, Robinson joined the sheriff’s office in 1992 and served in corrections, court room security, patrol and narcotics. He has served in leadership roles including sergeant, lieutenant and captain, and worked for the department until December 2015.

Robinson, 54, served three years for the Lynchburg Police Department until his retirement in October 2018 and began working for Municipal Emergency Services as a sales representative meeting the needs of multiple law enforcement agencies. During his 23-year tenure with the county sheriff’s office, he said he held about every position possible in law enforcement.

In seeking the chief role, he is running against his former boss, former Amherst Sheriff Jimmy Ayers, who also is coming out of retirement in hopes of rejoining the force, and current Sheriff’s Major Eric Elliott.

Robinson, 54, said community relationships and accountability are a big part of his platform.

“We will nurture strong relationships built on trust,” Robinson said at the Amherst County Republicans’ May 22 mass meeting. “We will be active in our community groups, neighborhoods, schools and churches. Together we will make our community safe again.”

He said accountability is an area that needs to be addressed.

“No one is above the law, no one is above discipline,” Robinson said. “We all make mistakes but when mistakes are made people learn from correction.”

During the GOP meeting, he said some mistakes have come to light, without going into further detail in the speech, and “we need to know that somebody has been held accountable for what happened so we don’t incur these problems again.”

“I will hold each member of the Sheriff’s Office to the highest standards to ensure we successfully deliver the highest quality of law enforcement services to our citizens,” Robinson said.

During the Amherst Republicans' meeting, a motion was made to amend the agenda to consider the party backing Robinson as the Republican nominee rather than giving an endorsement to one of the three sheriff's candidates. The motion failed and the GOP endorsement went to Ayers.

Recruitment and retention of employees also is an area Robinson said he will work to address if elected, adding across the nation there has been a 47% increase in police officer resignations from 2019 to 2022.

“We are no different than anybody else. This county suffers the same problems so we must address that,” Robinson said. “Everybody talks about money … people leave jobs for bad leadership and people not having their back when they go to work. They want to do their jobs, they want to do them safely, and they want to go home with their families.”

Robinson said he will ensure the department recruits and retains the most qualified candidates for positions of deputy sheriff.

“These men and women will be the future of our office,” Robinson said. “I will cultivate a motivational work environment within our team members that will enjoy coming to work and doing their part and usually going above and beyond. I will lead by example. I will be there night and day, holidays, it doesn’t matter. I dedicated my life to the sheriff’s office.”

Robinson said he also will focused on procedural justice, which he described as a philosophy of a fair process, being transparent and giving the opportunity to voice opinions and concerns, while being impartial to decision making.

“As a leader just because it’s not your idea doesn’t mean it’s not a good idea,” Robinson said. “When you stop listening to the men and women who work for you — that’s a problem.”

He said he will focus on advanced training and investing in officers. His promotional flier said he has been fortunate to have taught hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers.

“We should be training our young men and women to lead us and then take our place and do a better job than we ever did,” he said. “That’s the success story of a leader.”

Robinson and his wife, Joanne, have two children and two grandchildren.

“We will work together to tackle the drug problem, which we all know is a true epidemic,” Robinson said to voters at the GOP mass meeting. “With your assistance we can make Amherst County a better place, a safe place to live, work and play.”