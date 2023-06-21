Amherst County resident Chris Adams, who served nearly two-and-a-half years on the county’s board of supervisors from 2008 to 2010, is running for the District 3 seat to soon be vacated by Jimmy Ayers, who has announced a bid for sheriff.

“Much like before my passion for Amherst County is not diminished one bit,” Adams said in a phone interview. “I stayed fairly engaged with the ins and outs of the county and staying informed and trying to keep myself in tune with what’s going on. I have no less interest now than I did when I ran in 2007.”

Adams said he has desire and motivation to rejoin the board 13 years after stepping down. After Ayers recently announced he will step down from the District 3 seat at the end of the year after two terms, Adams said it is a good time to run again.

Adams now serves as president of P&K Trucking Inc. in Amherst and in July 2022, he retired from the Lynchburg Fire Department after more than 28 years of service.

“I had just such a rewarding career with the fire department,” Adams said, adding he was blessed in his nearly three decades with the city department. “So many great memories, I worked with incredible people I miss dearly. I wouldn’t take it back for a minute.”

He said he feels his knowledge of the inner workings of the county is helpful. Adams volunteers with the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and said if elected, he would continue to look at strategic planning for growth and maintaining fiscal responsibility for county taxpayers.

Adams said he is proud the county’s current board recently selected Jeremy Bryant, an employee of the county since 2006, to serve as county administrator and he is excited by a lot of things in the county over the past two to three years, referencing a strong partnership with the business community and focusing efforts on future growth in Madison Heights along the U.S. 29 Business corridor.

“I think it’s very important,” Adams said. “We have to find a balance because Amherst County, in my opinion, is still a rural community.”

He said he is fully on board with the formation in recent years of the Agricultural Committee, a board that advises county officials in farming and agricultural-related matters and heads up the county fair.

“That’s where my childhood background is from. My brother still farms,” Adams said of agriculture. “I will always promote and support the agricultural endeavors the county.”

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in February held discussions with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in a joint meeting about partnering for a possible shared agricultural facility in the future. The two boards stopped short of backing a $53 million proposal for a piece of land near the Amherst-Nelson border on U.S. 29 but agreed talks should continue in exploring the potential for a facility.

“I do feel very strongly if we could develop some sort of agricultural complex associated with Amherst County, it would only promote growth in both directions,” Adams said, noting the positive impact a similar facility in Chatham has had. “It would be very exciting to see something like that in our area.”

Adams said he was he grateful for the opportunity to serve on a committee that was instrumental in the hiring of Bradley Beam, the county’s public safety director, who started in the role last October.

“I think we hit a home run with Brad,” Adams said. “He is doing phenomenal things with public safety.”

Adams said if elected he doesn’t want to be reactive when it comes to public safety needs. He wants to be proactive in that area, he said.

“As we continue to promote the growth in the county, we have to make sure we are doing that strategically with public safety and education,” Adams said.

For future development, the county has to make sure it is well prepared in waste management, utilities and infrastructure, he said. As a board member, he said he also would take a comprehensive look at the budget and increasing taxes is not on his priority list.

“We want to continue to promote growth. The tax base will set the tone for growth. Localities are around us are decreasing their tax rates. We have to be careful with that,” Adams said, adding of tax hikes: “I kind of look at it as cutting your nose off to spite your face.”

The board has not adopted any real estate tax rate increase since 2016. Supervisors were on the brink of considering a real estate tax rate in 2020 but held off when the effects of the COVID-19 became fully known in March of that year and since has steered clear, a decision Adams described as smart.

“You have to be strategic and methodical,” Adams said. “We’re making the decisions for the people. We’re there to represent the citizens of Amherst County. You have to look out for the county as a whole.”