Adult and Career Education of Central Virginia welcomes Dr. Margaret Stanton to teach English language acquisition to non-native residents desiring to improve their English skills.

The classes are taught in partnership with First Baptist Church of Monroe. Dr. Stanton is retired from Sweet Briar College as a professor of Spanish for 26 years.

Classes start Sept. 12 at First Baptist Church, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon. and are free to any adult.