The James River Association launched its seasonal boat and paddle programs starting in May, guided river trips open to the public that offer unique experiences for participants.

Those on the trips can engage with the river through birdwatching tours, photography excursions, historical batteau rides and sturgeon-watching trips — all while learning about the wildlife, history and natural resources of the river and its tributaries.

“It’s a chance for local recreationists, as well as regional travelers, to take a break on the James and enjoy the natural beauty and solace it provides,” a news release from the association states.

In Lynchburg, JRA’s James River Adventures, located at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights, will provide guided river paddles in addition to offering a one-of-a-kind opportunity to ride back in time on a historic batteau along one of the James’ most beautiful and fascinating stretches of water, according to JRA.

“Every year, more than 2.7 million Virginians rely on the James River for drinking water, but only a small handful of them have regular access to the river. Our goal with the Connect with James program is to change that,” Mike Lyden, JRA’s senior operations manager, said in the release. “Whether taking a guided trip focused on history and wildlife or participating in a trash cleanup along the river’s banks, the James has a way to engage everyone. Join us for a Connect with the James trip and experience how the river not only provides water for drinking but water for pure enjoyment.”

Rob Campbell, JRA’s upper James regional manager, said he is excited for the river season.

“I’m especially excited to provide river lovers with the opportunity to take a trip on our historic batteau and give them a chance to enjoy the river in a whole new way,” Campbell said in the release.

Pre-registration is required for all programs. JRA provides canoes, kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices to participants. All fees associated with Connect with the James and James River Adventures are donations to JRA to help protect and connect people with the James, and to create a healthy river for thriving communities.

For more information and to book a trip, visit thejamesriver.org/whats-happening/connect-with-the-james/.

JRA is a nonprofit that serves as a guardian and voice for the James River with offices in Lynchburg, Richmond, Scottsville and Williamsburg. For more information, visit www.thejamesriver.org.