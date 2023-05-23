On Saturday May 27, 2023 at 6 p.m., Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) and Second Stage — Amherst will present some favorite Amherst Java and Jazz performers , in “Gus Miller and More Friends.” Instrumentalists backing vocalist Miller will be Glenn Buck on saxophone, Gary Meisner on keyboards, Ed Mikenas on bass and Worth Proffitt on drums. The performance is at Second Stage, 194 Second St., Amherst and tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students.

Miller, who was raised in Lynchburg, specializes in singing vintage songs from what is known as The Great American Songbook. The Songbook consists of favorite popular songs from Tin Pan Alley, the Broadway theatre and movie musicals composed between 1920 and about 1960.

Miller started singing as a baritone “Crooner” at the age of fifty.

He said that he never sang in school or in church as a young man, according to AGAR. In fact, Gus says he set out to play piano, but, he said, he didn’t have the aptitude: “My teacher said, ‘Have you ever thought about singing?’ Gus says that his teacher had started out as a singer: “ “She took me around to hear people like Lew Taylor, and I started to sit in with him.” She’d say, ‘I have a guy I think you’ll really like!’… and I started to sit in!”, a news release from AGAR said.

Soon, Miller was headlining performances at the Academy Center of the Arts, Jazz Street, Montana’s, and the Roanoke Hotel. Miller said he finds singing “therapeutic — it keeps me from being introverted.”

Lynn Kable of AGAR said in the release: “We find Gus’s music to be therapeutic as well, and we look forward to seeing and hearing him again on Saturday, May 27 at Amherst Java and Jazz.”