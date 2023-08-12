An inmate cutting grass outside the Amherst County Adult Detention Center got into a truck and left, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Michael Huber was seen at 9:45 a.m. Saturday getting into a 1997 red Dodge Ram, possibly driven by a white woman, and leaving the detention center property without permission, the release states.

Huber was being held in the detention center on charges of reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Warrants are being taken out for his escape.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Inv. J. Taylor with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office at (434) 946-9373, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.