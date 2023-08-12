An inmate who was cutting grass outside the Amherst County Adult Detention Center and got into a truck and left has since been captured, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Michael Huber was seen at 9:45 a.m. Saturday getting into a 1997 red Dodge Ram and leaving the detention center property without permission, the release states. The truck, deputies said, was possibly driven by Stacey Rice.

Both Huber and Rice were arrested on Saturday afternoon. Huber was being held in the detention center on charges of reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Warrants have been taken out for his escape.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office thanked Bedford and Campbell counties' sheriff's office for their help in locating the two subjects.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Inv. J. Taylor with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office at (434) 946-9373, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device.