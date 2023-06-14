Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Early Music Access Project and Juneteenth Coalition of Central Virginia on June 16 will present a performance called “Rock and Reel: Monticello’s Folk Traditions” in Lynchburg.

The Juneteenth event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Court Street Baptist Church, will explore the musical and storytelling gifts and achievements of enslaved people of Monticello, primarily many members and descendants of the Hemings family. Their music was played almost entirely by ear, and was appreciated for its liveliness and excitement.

The performance will center around the lively and energetic music played in the early 19th century by the three fiddling sons of enslaved maid Sally Heming and Thomas Jefferson, at Monticello, Charlottesville and later around the country. Hemings’ cousins, the Scott Family, also played in Charlottesville for barbecues, weddings, dances, and parties. Featured fiddler will be Benjamin Hunter, from Seattle, who is internationally known for his command of folk music and the blues. Hunter has recently promised to bring his gourd banjo, a traditional instrument played by enslaved musicians.

Early Music Access Project will also perform a World Premiere they commissioned from Composer Jonathan Woody to surround a tale being performed by Virginia storyteller Sheila Arnold. The folk tale is one that was first told by an enslaved chambermaid to Thomas Jefferson’s children.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Agar’s eventbrite.com site or at the door of Court Street Baptist Church, 517 Court Street, Lynchburg. Cost is $5 for adults and free for children and students grades K-12.